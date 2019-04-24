After serving as president for the past several years at Sony Music Entertainment, industry veteran Sylvia Rhone has been promoted to Chairwoman and CEO of Epic Records. In her new position, Rhone will oversee the creative direction and management of the storied label, home to Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, Meghan Trainor, and DJ Khaled, among other artists as reported by Billboard.

In the official announcement, Sony Entertainment CEO Robert Stringer said, “Sylvia is a trailblazing and iconic executive who has played a critical leadership role in driving Epic’s recent artist development success. Her wealth of experience and passionate support of artistic vision will help us further grow the reach of Epic’s roster around the world

“I am excited to continue my amazing journey at Epic Records supported by Rob Stringer’s vision and leadership,” stated Rhone. “Everything we do is a testament to our incredible artists who set the bar of the entire Epic culture, inspiring our dedicated executive team every day and enriching the legacy of this great label.”

Sylvia Rhone has been in trailblazer in the music industry for African American women for decades. Her career is full of accomplishments and accolades. For eight years before joining Sony, Rhone gave leadership to the roster at Universal Music Group, where she served as president of Universal Motown Records and executive Vice-President at Universal Records. From 1994-2004, Rhone was chairman and CEO of Warner Music Group’s Elektra Entertainment Group, the first African American woman to be named chairman of a major record company, where she oversaw releases from artists including Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Metallica, Staind, Third Eye Blind, Tracy Chapman, Natalie Merchant, and others. Prior to her time at Elektra, she held various senior roles throughout WMG, ABC Records and Ariola Records. She began her career at Buddah Records in 1974.

Congratulations to Sylvia Rhone~