The adidas x Parley partnership is pushing forward with even more environmentally-conscious sportswear, this time lacing the University of Miami baseball squad with an exclusive set of jerseys to be worn this season.

The jerseys are constructed from 100% recycled polyester mesh, customized further with the team’s signature orange and green uniform colors. Signature motifs for the Miami Hurricanes are also in place as well, with “Miami” embroidered across the chest and the player’s numbers featured on the back. There’s also a footwear component included with this exclusive collection, with iterations of the adizero Afterburner 5.0 and Icon cleats that are also created from upcycled plastic. As the original initiative strives to eliminate plastic pollution from going into the ocean by turning it into performance gear first, this set is definitely doing that job and keeping those fellas at The U looking sharp at the same time.

Look for the adidas x University of Miami Parley baseball jerseys and accompanying footwear to debut tomorrow (April 26) during the Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Tech game. Get a closer look via the lookbook below: