It’s been a few months since we first got a look at the BAPE x UGG SS19 campaign, modeled by Lil Wayne to the surprise of us all, and now it looks like the footwear portion of the collab is officially scheduled to arrive this week.

The drop will be comprised of sneakers and slides, both incorporating UGG’s signature sheepskin lining and brown suede exterior, while also utilizing BAPE’s classic 1ST CAMO print. The sneaker option borrows the Shooting Star logo usually seen on the BAPESTA silhouette, and features a chunky sole that is sure to fit into the ever-growing dad shoe trend currently on fire at the moment. The slides are made for your more ‘lax days, built with a lightweight rubber sole to truly get your light feet going. Co-branding is included on both footwear offerings, and each make a great argument for why the cozy boy life is the best way to be living this season.

The UGG x A Bathing Ape Spring/Summer 2019 sneakers and slides will drop at BAPE stores worldwide starting Saturday (April 27). Get a closer look at both below: