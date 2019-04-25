It looks like Supreme isn’t the only one debuting a crystal-laced collab this week. The Billionaire Boys Club/ICECREAM team has their own capsule collection alongside Swarovski, and it’s giving a whole new gleam to the brand’s signature streetwear aesthetic.

Comprised of two T-shirts and two hoodies, the new BBC ICECREAM offering may be small in size but the detailing is grand enough to make up for the shortcomings on the quantity side. Each item in the set incorporates 100% authentic crystals, and you really get to fully see the “diamonds dancing” effect since the base color options are black and white. Classic motifs are spelled out amongst the crystals as well, including the signature astronaut head, cherry-topped melting ice cream cone and the bold and hollowed-out “BILLIONAIRE BOYS CLUB” lettering. Not a bad way to get your shine on at all.

Cop the BBC ICECREAM x Swarovski Crystal capsule collection right now at the BBC NYC flagship store and the BBC ICECREAM Miami pop-up. Hoodies run for $325 USD while the tees are priced at $200 USD. More pics below: