Blac Chyna is the latest celebrity to take her talents to Harvard Business School.

TMZ reports that the model was accepted to enroll in online classes. She received her admission letter on Monday to take a Business Analytics course. The class is about 40 hours over a course of eight weeks and it’s supposed to teach students how to interpret data and make savvy business decisions.

This news comes shortly after she posted on Instagram that she’s not too proud of her past and wants to turn a new leaf. The post was accompanied with a picture of her holding her two children, which is most likely her motivation for wanting to better herself. “I am working to be the best me,” the caption read.

Blac Chyna told TMZ, “Where I’m at now is a stage of realization and growth! I want to be great for myself and my kids. School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good. I’m excited for the next chapter.”