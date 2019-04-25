Chrissy Teigen Receives Painting of Dwayne Wade Crashing Into Her During His Final Home Game

Earlier this month the NBA celebrated the conclusion of the career of legendary Miami HEAT star Dwyane Wade. During his farewell game at home, Flash took a tumble onto Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, creating a photo and moment that would take over social media.

Teigen enjoyed the moment and spoke on it on Twitter, referring to it as “a renaissance painting.” She can now hang that picture up at home as Spalding, the official basketball of the NBA, which also makes a cameo in the photo, has produced a copy for Teigen.

Spalding collaborated with artists Hugh Syme to create the moment as a true painting that now can hang in the home of Teigen and Legend.

You can view the original photo and painting recreation below.

😂 a renaissance painting https://t.co/ZKlD1Ch2gJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2019