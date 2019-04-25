The Empire cast has been really supportive of Jussie Smollett during his entire scandal.

After the 36-year-old actor was accused of staging his own hate crime, the series executives decided to ax his character from the remaining two episodes of the fifth season. Smollett was ultimately cleared of all 16 felony charges but his future on the show still remains unclear.

“While these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out,” Empire execs wrote in a statement. “We are also aware of the effects of this process on the cast and crew members who work on our show and to avoid further disruption on set, we have decided to remove the role of ‘Jamal’ from the final two episodes of the season.”

The network hasn’t confirmed the sixth season yet but in the case that it is brought back, the leading cast members want Jussie Smollett back. Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Bryshere Y. Gray, Trai Byers, Gabourey Sidibe, and Nicole Ari Parker penned a letter to Fox and Disney Studios calling for his return to the possible sixth season.

“Together, as a united front, we stand with Jussie Smollett and ask that our co-star, brother and friend be brought back for our sixth season of Empire,” the stars wrote in a letter obtained by Deadline. “[…] Throughout Empire’s five seasons working with Jussie and watching how he has conducted himself throughout this traumatic event, we have come to know not just the character Jussie portrays, but also truly come to know Jussie’s personal character. He is kind. He is compassionate. He is honest and above all he is filled with integrity. He is also innocent and no longer subject to legal uncertainty with the criminal charges against him having been dropped.”

Smollett is now facing a lawsuit against the city of Chicago which claims that his hoax cost $130,000 to investigate. Not sure if that will be weighed in the decision-making process to bring him back.

The letter was addressed to Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier, Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment chairwoman Dana Walden, Fox president Michael Thorn, Empire co-creators Danny Strong, and Lee Daniels, as well as other executive producers.

Check out the letter in its entirety below: