[WATCH] Woman Arrested In Airport Because She Complained Of Vomit In Her Daughter’s Seat

[WATCH] Woman Arrested In Airport Because She Complained Of Vomit In Her Daughter’s Seat

Shocking video shows a North Carolina woman being arrested in a Las Vegas airport because she complained about vomit in her 14-year old daughter’s seat.

Rosetta Swinney was leaving Nevada on Frontier Airlines after attending a wedding with her 14-year-old daughter when they finally boarded the delayed plane so it could be cleaned.

To her surprise, her daughter’s seat and floor area was covered in vomit.

During an interview with ABC11, Swinney shares her story, “She jumped up to say mom! My hands are wet. She smelled it. She says ‘this is vomit, mom.’ So we went to look. It was on the bag, all over her shirt, her hands.”

Swinney immediately called the flight attendant who stated it wasn’t her job to clean.

“I don’t know if she got offensive about it. But she turned around to me and said, ‘that’s not my job.’ If it wasn’t her job. Why wasn’t it attended to?” Swinney said. On recorded video you see Swinney ask for the seat to be cleaned or to be moved to the other empty seats that were available. Cops were called and after explaining her situation to the officers, the plane was deboarded and she was put in jail while her daughter was placed in child protective custody.

Once she was released from jail, Swinney said she bought a $1,000 flight home through Delta. In a contradictory statement released by Frontier Airlines, they say, “the flight attendants apologized and immediately invited the mother and her teenage daughter to move to either end of the plane so that the seat area could be cleaned.”

The statement also said that “the mother and daughter were…told that once boarding was complete they would be provided other seats if available.”

Swinney refutes the statement saying the flight attendant never attempted to clean up the mess and did not reassign her seat.

“I felt humiliated. I felt more bad that my child had to see me be handcuffed and taken away from her. What really hurt me is for my child to see me getting handcuffed and taken away from her, Twelve hours I was in jail. Twelve hours.”