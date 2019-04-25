Jay-Z’s nonprofit organization, The Shawn Carter Foundation has partnered with Toyota to assist students with visiting HBCU’s across the nation.

The annual Bus Tour program began in 2007 and will aid students in exploring 11 HBCU’s including schools in Washington and Atlanta. The tour, which is a week-long gives students the opportunity to speak with college counselors and scholars who have previously participated in the program.

The next stop on the tour is Howard University where Gloria Carter, the president of The Shawn Carter Foundation and Jay-Z’s mom attended and will be making an appearance.

The foundation will also organize college prep workshops leading up to the bus tour for students in more than 125 high schools from the New York/New Jersey area. Starting in September, students who have been chosen for their high performance will be able to attend weekend sessions that focus on ACT/SAT prep, college essay, academic resume building, interview skills, and dressing for success.

