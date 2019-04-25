Fresh off an arrest when re-entering the country, Kodak Black’s tour vehicles were raided in Washington D.C.

While the “Ze Ze” rapper was on stage in the nation’s capital, officers raided his tour buses and vehicles were apart of the travel. The Blast reports members of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia found weapons in the vehicles and proceeded to arrest members of Kodak’s entourage.

As of reporting, Black currently is not in trouble or being charged with a crime and was not aware any of the activities were going on outside at the time.

Kodak Black is currently on his Dying to Live tour and also recently has been engaged in a high profile clash with many members of the Hip-Hop community.

Kodak’s headlining tour missed a show in Boston due to his arrest. It is supported by Calboy and Sniper Gang.