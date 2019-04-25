The Bond franchise is setting up for its 25th film installment and Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch has been confirmed for a mystery role. The 31-year-old actress, who hails from London, played fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel, and will now join another of film’s biggest franchises. Lashana joins the cast of the as-yet-unnamed Bond 25 alongside Billy Magnussen, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Ana de Armas – while Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek will play the villain opposite 007 Daniel Craig.

Craig is set to return for one last go as 007 agent James Bond Also, as Deadline reports, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright will all be returning to their roles. Cary Joji Fukunaga will direct, while Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge has joined as a writer alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Scott Z Burns. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli confirmed that Bond 25 will start principal photography on 28 April and will be filmed at Pinewood Studios and on location in London, Italy, Jamaica, and Norway.

Lashana Lynch may be a new face to moviegoers in the United States, she has accumulated several credits as an accomplished actress in Great Britain. She made her film debut in the 2011 drama film Fast Girls. She later co-starred in the BBC television film The 7.39. On television, she also has appeared in Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, and was a regular cast member on the short-lived BBC comedy Crims in 2015. Lynch is also known for playing the role of Rosaline Capulet in the ABC period drama series Still Star-Crossed, produced by Shonda Rhimes.