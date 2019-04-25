Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez will return to the ring on May 4 for a fight with Daniel Jacobs at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ahead of camp closing and his transition to Las Vegas, Alvarez was recently visited by Maverick Carter, on behalf of LeBron James and UNINTERRUPTED who presented him with parting gifts, including an exclusive pair of LeBron 16s.

The new sneaker from LeBron’s Nike Signature line is from the “More Than An Athlete” collection and recently have been highlighted on social media as a hat tip to the legendary sitcom Martin.

Carter and James are in collaboration with DAZN for a new docu-series, 40 DAYS, which will highlight the road and preparation to the super fight between Alvarez and Jacobs.

The initial episode shows highlights and personal moments from both fighters.

The Cinco de mayo mega fight will be available exclusively on DAZN, which is a service countering the high-price of PPV. The streaming service offers a $100 annual pass to see more than 100 fight nights a year, or a $20 monthly option to come to check out the product and catch Canelo-Jacobs. Traditionally, PPVs could range from $60-$100.

Be sure to check out the first episode on DAZN and don’t forget to return on May 4 for the fight.