It has been announced that YG and Meek Mill will be headlining the BET Experience that will be held from June 20-23. It will be held at the Staples Center filled with concerts all weekend.

Along with YG and Meek Mill, Blueface, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will be performing as well on Friday, June 21. On Thursday, June 20 Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., Summer Walker, Queen Naija and Bri Steves will open as the first concert series as the Ladies UNITE start of the show. On Saturday, June 22 Cardi B., Lil’ Baby, City Girls, Migos, Lil’ Yachty, and Trippie Redd are performing as the season finale.

It will be a culture filled experience filled with events that provide live music and entertainment. Along with celebrity basketball, meet and greets and more. The nominations for the award show will be announced soon. Check out the announcement below.