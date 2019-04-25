Obama Boulevard Will Be Unveiled in Los Angeles on May 4

Obama Boulevard Will Be Unveiled in Los Angeles on May 4

The city of Los Angeles is renaming one of its streets after former President Obama and will unveil the new Obama Boulevard at a ceremony on May 4th.

In a tweet L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson said, “It’s here! Join us May 4th for the Obama Blvd. naming ceremony and street festival! The event is free to the public but tickets are limited. So sign up to reserve your spots today.”

In addition to the ceremony, there will be a street festival with music performances, and food trucks.

Last year The Los Angeles City Council voted to rename Rodeo Road, which is located close to Crenshaw after a suggestion from Wesson in 2017. In his proposal, Wesson noted that Obama held a campaign rally at Rancho Cienega Park on Rodeo Road while campaigning and that the area also includes other presidents.

The festivities will begin at noon and will include appearances by Doug E Fresh, Yo-Yo, and BJ The Chicago Kid.