One of the biggest takeaways from Beyoncé’s Homecoming, a documentary detailing her iconic performance at Coachella aka Beychella performance, was her remake of Maze featuring Frankie Beverly’s Black national anthem “Before I Let Go.” Some purists believed the cover is almost sacrilegious but there are many (Shout out to the Beyhive) who loved her rendition including the writer and composer of the song R&B legend Frankie Beverly.

In an interview with Billboard, when asked when did he discover that Beyoncé wanted to cover his classic track, he responded, “Well, that’s kind of the shocking part of it. She’s a great friend of mine, but I didn’t know she was going to do this. I was hearing stuff, but I didn’t even want to approach her about it. She kept it quiet, until her people called me one day maybe a week or two ago. When they played it, that’s when I heard the first draft of it, and I was blown away. It’s a blessing. It’s amazing how she works, she’s very smart. I’m caught off guard, but in a beautiful way. She’s such a sweet person too. She’s a very sweet, religious kind of person. Then the way she just released it, it’s off the chain. She’s done so much; this is one of the high points of my life.”

Beverly gave Beyoncé’s version the ultimate thumbs up so, it can be played at Black weddings and cookouts all across Black America. He continued, “Other people have done my songs, but the way she did this was in a class of its own. I’m hearing from people I haven’t heard from in years. She’s done something that has affected my life. I haven’t even spoken to a publication like yours in quite a while. So it’s changed things around for me.”