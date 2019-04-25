Anyone who follows ScHoolboy Q on social media has seen his daughter and how much love he shows her on a regular basis. We’ve seen them golfing together, playing Nintendo Wii, and engaging in hilarious roasting sessions on social media. Well, the TDE rapper took to Instagram to wish his daughter, Joyce, a happy birthday.

Q’s daughter who was also the album cover for his Interscope debut album ‘Oxymoron’ turned 10 years old on Wednesday.

“My baby turned 10 today!!! befo every album I get bad news it seems like… but I ain’t gon let it spoil my nigHt braH…” the ‘Chopstix’ rapper wrote on the social media site.

ScHoolboy was likely referring to the recent passing of fellow Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot late last month. ScHoolboy recently started dropping new music from his new album ‘Crash Talk’ which is scheduled to drop on Friday.

In his studio debut album, the first voice listeners heard was a much younger Joyce Hanley who also influenced a lot of bars on the album.