Former NBA point guard Sebastian Telfair was found guilty on a firearm charge on Wednesday and is facing up to 15 years in prison, according to TMZ.

Telfair, who was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft, was arrested in Brooklyn, New York, in June 2017 after police pulled him over for driving without his headlights on. Police found multiple weapons, ammunition, and marijuana in the car.

He pled not guilty to the charges in October but was found guilty on Wednesday of felony criminal possession of a weapon, per the report.

The 33-year-old was arrested on a gun charge in 2007, too, and was given three years of probation after pleading guilty.

A Brooklyn native, Sebastian Telfair was one of the most highly sought-after high players in the country as a standout for the prestigious Abraham Lincoln High School. He committed to play for the University of Louisville but then jumped straight to the NBA.

Telfair played for eight teams over 10 seasons in the league, including the Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns before his career ended in 2015. He averaged 7.4 points and 3.5 rebounds throughout his career.

He is due back in court in June for sentencing where he’s facing up to 15 years in prison.