It’s a wrap for Beast mode. Marshawn Lynch, 33, has retired from the NFL after being a monster on the field for 11 seasons.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter delivered the announcement on Twitter stating Lynch has decided to no longer lace up the cleats.

After two seasons playing for his hometown Oakland Raiders, Marshawn Lynch is not planning to play football again, league sources tell ESPN. Now, with the three-day draft kicking off Thursday night in Nashville, the Raiders have one more potential need to address: running back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2019

During the 2018 campaign, Lynch had a season-ending groin injury, which derailed what appeared to be a promising season. He came into the Week 5 game with 331 rushing yards

During his career, Marshawn Lynch played for the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks with a total of 10,379 rushing yards, 93 touchdowns, and 12,593 total yards. He also was voted in four super bowls and was apart of the Seahawks Super Bowl XLVIII win against the Denver Broncos in 2014.

Lynch will be remembered in the league for his brutal run style and this legendary play: