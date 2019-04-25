Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles is creating a musical called Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical based on one of the most iconic girl groups, Destiny’s Child. Knowles who is the creator of the group says that he wants to tell the story of how Destiny’s Child rose to fame and his mishaps as a husband from his perspective.

In a statement, Knowles says, “I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see, and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father, and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams- those of mine and others.”

Knowles has teamed up with Je’Caryous Johnson to help tell the story. Johnson’s productions include Snoop Dogg’s Redemption Of A Dogg and Set It Off Live.

According to his website, Johnson says that the musical will “bare and honest depiction of the achievements, obstacles, and evolution of the world’s most iconic girl group and the mastermind behind them.”

The musical show will premiere in Houston in 2020 with the possibility of Broadway and a world tour.

There is a very slim chance that none of the members of Destiny’s Child will be involved in this stage play.

Will you be going to see Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical?