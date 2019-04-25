The 50 Cent, Teairra Mari saga continues and it’s getting a bit confusing at this point.

Reports earlier this week suggested that there was a bench warrant issued for the singer’s arrest, but she hopped on Instagram to let her one million followers know that it’s all cap!

She uploaded a parody video to Instagram mocking her false legal troubles. The Love and Hip Hop star are seen packing a duffle bag with all her belongings. Her friend asks, “What are you doing?” Teairra jokingly responds that she’s going on the run because Curtis (aka 50 Cent) has a warrant out for her arrest. “I got to get the f**k on…I think I’m going to Mexico,” she said.

The caption read, “Never believe a nigga name Curtisss… even if he is your favorite washed up old school rapper….Here is the real news: My Lawyers are all the way on point (the best), I never had an arrest warrant… and Spare Change never TRADEMARKED SHIT.. he’s just trying to steal drip.. he needs it bad.. you see how this boy dress.” She even used the hashtag #iaintgotit but this time she included the trademark symbol (™) for trolling purposes.

Here’s the post below that led Teairra Mari to call him out.

This is getting real old between these two. Something tells me 50 has time though.