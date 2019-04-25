The Estate of Tupac Shakur Celebrates National Poetry Month with a Fan Competition and New Merch Line

The estate of Tupac Shakur is celebrating National Poetry Month with a competition that requests fans to submit poetry detailing the inspiration of the late rapper.

Submissions are required to be in English and be free from any derogatory statement and profanity, along with the promotion of illegal practices.

If you enter the competition and win you will be awarded a merch pack that also celebrates the month of poetry. The new merch collection contains a denim jacket, hoodie, T-shirts, tote bag, pencil set, and a journal. The items showcase Pac’s love for writing.

You can receive full guidelines on the Tupac Poetry Month Competition here.