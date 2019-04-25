National Poetry Month is celebrated in April and although he’s known as an iconic rapper, poetry was dear to Tupac’s heart.

The late rapper’s estate are calling for all poets to submit their work for a contest.

Those interested in the contest must write a piece about how Tupac has inspired them. There are also a number of guidelines that must be followed:

Submissions cannot:

• Be sexually explicit or suggestive; derogatory of any ethnicity, race, gender, or religion; or profane or

pornographic;

• Promote alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing), or any

activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous;

• Defame, misrepresent or contain disparaging remarks about Tupac Shakur (the “Artist”), the

Sponsor, or any other people and/or companies;

• Contain any use of trademarks, logos, copyrighted materials owned by others as determined by

Sponsor (except for those of Sponsor), or contain any personal identification;

• Communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill to which

Sponsor and/or Artist wishes to associate. Submissions must:

• Be original and solely created by you. It is your responsibility to obtain, prior to submission, the

approval and rights to use any content that you did not create;

• Not have been previously published, submitted, or otherwise used for any other commercial

purpose;

• Be in the English language

Winners will receive merchandise inspired by Tupac’s poetry. Check out the post below for more information.