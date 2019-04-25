[Watch] Kevin Hart Works at a Gym to Give Employee Time Off in New Campaign

Imagine you are walking into the gym during your normal workout time and Kevin Hart is at the front desk. That’s what happens in the new MTN Dew commercial that displays Kevin Hart taking over a gym in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Kevin Hart took over the gym to wipe down equipment, hand out towels and serve those who were coming for their workouts so Daniel Jackson, an actual employee of the fitness center, could have a day off to partake in his love of skateboarding.

The effort is part of D.T.O. or Dew Time off, which is aimed to empower people everywhere to pursue their passions and remove and obstacles that could hinder them. In addition, there is a sweepstake, that will provide the opportunity to enhance your passion with a $1,000 prize.

Check out Hart take over the gym and rules for entering the contest below.

