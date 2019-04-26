After announcing the “partnership of a lifetime” with adidas earlier this month, Beyoncé took to Instagram today to unveil her new shipment of kicks — call it a “welcome to the family” gift, if you will.

To say The Three Stripes hooked Bey up with some heat is an understatement in every bit of the word. The HOMECOMING queen literally has a sneaker for every day of the month and then some, including NMDs, the Hu collection by Pharrell, Stan Smiths for a classic look and even some YEEZYs thrown in that may mean the “family feud” between The Carters & Kanye West is finally over. Then again, maybe Beyoncé will do like a true sneakerhead and just make some bread on the resell market. Either way, the LEMONADE lady is pretty much set in terms of a weekly rotation of kicks. This isn’t even including the highly-anticipated adidas x IVY PARK collection at the center of it all! It looks like a new sneaker queen has officially arrived.

See more of Beyoncé’s adidas sneaker collection below, in addition to a behind-the-scenes IG TV look at her “HOMECOMING Weekend” party at Grambling State University: