Happy Endgame day, Marvel heads!

The film that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been anticipating for what seems like forever now is finally here, as Avengers: Endgame is officially in theaters starting today. As a special celebration of the blockbuster event of the year, adidas has linked with comic book artist Jen Bartel for a custom set of AM4 kicks only available via Foot Locker.

Released as part of the ‘Foot Locker Exclusive’ initiative, the two AM4 options are designed around two of the film’s biggest characters: the main antagonist, Thanos, and the only one with powers strong enough to stop him at the moment, Captain Marvel. Both kick options are fresh from heel to toe, with the “Captain Marvel” iteration boasting hues synonymous with her signature suit and the “Thanos” version playing off his skin and body armor. The collection was made at the adidas Speedfactory, where sneakers can be curated and constructed all under one roof. Whether you plan to see the film today, got you tickets ready to catch a weekend screening or you’re just waiting until Monday so you can finally start talking about the Endgame ending, just make sure you’re hitting up the concession stand while rocking one of these fire custom sneaker jobs.

Pick up the custom adidas AM4 “Captain Marvel” and “Thanos” colorways in the Foot Locker Exclusive x Jen Bartel Avengers: Endgame collection right now online and at all Foot Locker flagship stores in New York City (Time Square, Herald Square) and Los Angeles (Hollywood, Highland) for $150 USD each. Take a closer look below: