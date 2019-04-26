First we got a Honda collab modeled by 21 Savage. Next up, a collaborative capsule collection with USPS. Just when we thought it couldn’t get more eclectic than that, Forever 21 comes through with yet another drop to make our jaws drop. This time, the partner at the other side just so happens to be Pepsi.

The sizable offering is literally created to get you prepared for summer. While a cold refreshing cola drink isn’t served alongside these pieces, you do in fact get a collection that consists of tees, short-sleeved button up shirts, matching shorts, hoodies, long-sleeved shirts with tie dye print detailing and a standout quarter-zip pullover among other items. Accessories play a big part as well, with pool floaties, a beach towel and even a visor added into the mix. The overall set is actually pretty dope in terms of prints and color patterns, so why not pull up to the pool party wearing Pepsi gear this season?

Shop the limited edition Forever 21 x Pepsi SS19 capsule collection right now at F21 stores and online. See the full set below: