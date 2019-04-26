Is Kanye West Considering Opening His Own Church?

Is Pastor Kanye West on the way? Fresh off his Coachella stopping Sunday Service appearance, Ye could be considering making Sunday performances for the considerable future.

People magazine reports the next venture for Kanye could be a church where he could “share his journey” and look to have the church be a place of attempting to help others.

“He understands brokenness and the need for healing, probably more than most people. He believes in the healing powers of music, but also believes that God can step in and heal people’s brokenness and their issues,” the source said.

Before you go cop some of Kanye’s church clothes and figure out how you going to make it to service, the plans are not yet in motion and are currently part of a brainstorming session.

On Easter Sunday, Kanye West hit Coachella for a Sunday Service set, which brought a prayer from DMX, Chance the Rapper rapping his verse on “Ultralight Beam” and a collection of songs that blended staples from “Old Ye” like “Jesus Walks” with gospel anthems. Take a look below to see what the Sunday Service experience was like.