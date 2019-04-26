Film director, John Singleton is in a coma after suffering from a major stoke, now his family is in the process of appointing a conservatorship to speak on his behalf.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, John’s mom, Shelia Ward, is asking a judge to appoint her temporary conservator because he is “unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”

His mother said, at the time he suffered the stroke he was engaged in several business projects and was prepared to sign a lucrative settlement agreement. She wants to handle those affairs and execute the settlement agreement.

Singleton suffered a stroke last week after returning from a trip to Costa Rica and experienced issues with his leg. He was able to check himself into Cedars- Sinai Medical Center in L.A. where he suffered a stroke on Wednesday.

Our prayers are with the Singleton family.