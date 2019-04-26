The Golden State Warriors are working to put away the Los Angeles Clippers but some of their players reportedly have their eyes on the NBA Offseason, specifically where Kevin Durant will go.

Ian Begley of ESPN reports “several of his current teammates have told friends that they think it’s going to happen” in regards to KD putting on the Orange and Blue and playing in Madison Square Garden next season.

The Knicks and Durant have been linked nearly all season long. Friends and off the court moves have also been attached to a New York City relocation. Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics has also been linked to the Big Apple in Summer of 2019.

The belief is not limited to the Knicks brass or Warriors player as outside agents have stated the move simply as “Just a matter of putting pen to paper.”

