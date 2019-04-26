Multi-genre crooner Masego hit up Havana, Cuba for SS19 alongside Daily Paper — one of our favorite brands that always reps Africa to the fullest — to show off a new set of football kits inspired by vintage sportswear.

Vibrant prints, layered patterns and multiple motifs embedded into the fabric are all included in this offering. Like the past collections as mentioned above, African vibes are also included in the design process by way of club badges. The one that Masego wears features the continent shape of Africa on the left breast, while others in the capsule display it in the center of the shirt. With the weather slowly starting to warm up across the globe, this is one collection that is worth suiting up in if you want to keep cool while also looking cool as well.

These vintage-inspired association football jerseys by Daily Paper are available right now for €69.95 EUR ($78 USD) at select stockists and online. Take a better look at all the options below: