After becoming the biggest breakout of the 2018 NFL Season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cements his superstar status by becoming the cover athlete for Madden 2020.

According to Yahoo Sports, Mahomes, the league MVP’s story will be replicated in a new game mode called “Face of the Franchise: QB1” that will allow game players to create a quarterback, take him to college, participate in the national championship playoff, NFL combines and takes the NFL by storm.

“The last year has been life-changing for me and landing the cover of ‘Madden NFL 20’ is both a huge honor and a dream come true as a lifelong ‘Madden’ fan,” Mahomes said in a statement. “I played ‘Madden’ with my dad when I was a kid, and this is definitely a full circle moment for me.”

The game will hit shelves on August 2.