Many NFL insiders suspected it and now it’s official. The Arizona Cardinals have drafted Oklahoma star quarterback Kyler Murray number one in the NFL Draft.

Murray will now be the number one quarterback in the Kliff Kingsbury system, which Murray is excited about.

“Me and him have had a relationship since I was like 15 years old. It’s something we’ve talked about for a long time. It’s a long time coming. God works in mysterious ways. For me to be playing for him now, it’s a surreal feeling,” Murray shared.

The Cardinals have expressed their joy in drafting the star by changing their name to #KardsGotKyler.

The top five in the draft was rounded out by Nick Bosa to the San Francisco 49ers, Quinnen Williams to the New York Jets, Clelin Ferrell to the Oakland Raiders and Devin White to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.