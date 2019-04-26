T-Pain is Taking a Break After Being Warned of Potential Permanent Voice Damage

T-Pain is Taking a Break After Being Warned of Potential Permanent Voice Damage

If you are looking to catch T-Pain live in concert you may have to wait a while. The autotune hitmaker is taking a break by recommendation of a doctor who stated he was in danger of permanently damaging his voice.

Pain revealed the issue on Instagram, apologizing for having to delay some shows.

“Take care of yourself out there. My apologies to all the schools and venues. I wanna be 100% on that stage and give my all but I wouldn’t be able to in my current condition,” Pain shared in the caption. “Rescheduling is happening as we speak. Thank you for understanding. Again, my sincere apologies. Pizzle.”

T-Pain released his new album 1UP this past February.