On Thursday, former Today Show host Tamron Hall announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy named Moses.

In an Instagram post Hall shares her joy, “Moses & Mama! I can’t wait to introduce yall to my #sonshine. Photo credit: Dad who can’t stop crying tears of joy. Thank yall for the love and support. It got us here.”

Earlier this year the t.v. host revealed that not only was she is she producing a new show, but she had gotten married and was expecting a baby. She began her Instagram post by saying that she was 32 weeks pregnant but she held onto the news until her doctor said she was in a “safe place” t o share the news.

“So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce,” says Hall. There have been many tears but today I embrace the smiles.

She concluded by saying that she and her husband Steven, are overjoyed and asked anyone who believes in a higher prayer to pray and send good vibes their way.