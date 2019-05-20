Once a staple to the legacy of tennis legend Andre Agassi, the Nike Air Tech Challenge II silhouette is still regarded as a classic model from the Swoosh vault. Thankfully, it’s making a highly-welcomed return as early as this weekend.

The last time these bad boys got a retro release was back in 2016, and not much has changed in the OG design. The white leather upper is as crisp as ever, the black accents on the heel & outsole make for a well-balanced contrast and the “Hot Lava” infrared hits still stand out as the core eye-grabbing factor that makes this particular colorway such a gem. Retro “Nike Air” branding on the tongue and heel complete the look for a release that comes as a bit of surprise but a good one nonetheless.

Expect the Nike Air Tech Challenge II “Hot Lava” to arrive at select retailers and the Nike SNKRS app this Saturday (May 24). See the shoe in all its glory below: