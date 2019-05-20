From the success of its relaunched Linea Rossa sportswear line to the clean pair of penny loafers we saw not too long ago, it’s safe to say that Prada is on a winning streak right now when it comes to providing the heat. The latest release to catch our eye comes in the form of a super snug knit-based sneaker that’s vibrant in all the right ways.

The intricate design of the shoe is due to its forward-thinking construction, built from a yellow/heather grey combo. The knit patterns create a paneling effect that makes for quite the cool optical illusion, and the black accents on the toe cap and heel add another dimension that really gives this model a premium textured presentation. Sitting atop an off-white foam rubber midsole and black rigid outsole, the silhouette overall is an interesting take on your normal running shoe that will certainly add a boost of style to your next trek around the track.

Shop the “Black/Yellow” Prada Knit Running Sneaker right now at select retailers, including LUISAVIAROMA where they’re retailing for $760 USD. More pics below: