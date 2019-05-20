After coming together last year to debut HOODS Hong Kong’s 10-year anniversary capsule with NEIGHBORHOOD and BAPE, Rae Sremmurd is back on the style tip this season to help veteran shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti debut the new Blabber sneaker.

A skate-inspired silhouette with the high fashion refinement that Giuseppe is known for, the Blabber offers a new option to the footwear world that does a great job at mixing sports and luxury style on a common platform. The true appeal to the shoe though is the many eclectic and varied uppers that you can choose from, including plaid, snakeskin, crocodile print and classic canvas. The hues stick to neutral tones of black and white, and even the more experimental designs stay with a simple aesthetic to allow the interesting grooves and details in the overall construction stand out the most. Having one of Hip-Hop’s leading duo’s in the game show us how to rock it is just an added bonus.

Shop the Blabber by Giuseppe Zanotti right now via the brand’s web store, and read up more on the partnership over on Highsnobiety after peeping Rae Sremmurd flexing in the lookbook below: