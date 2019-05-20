Supreme has a special set of ongoing brand collaborators that always result in fire drops — Vans, The North Face and Timberland come to mind — but at the top of that list is arguably Nike. With the latest joint collection between ‘Preme and the Swoosh for Summer 2019 finally being unveiled, it’s clear to see why that’s pretty much a fact.

Keeping things strictly limited to apparel, the set includes a range of vintage-inspired sportswear selections. The water resistant nylon Hooded Sport Jacket is one of the key standouts, and comes accompanied by matching nylon Warm Up Pants in three color options of purple, green and metallic silver. A striped sweatshirt/sweatpant set also makes for interesting add-ons, and although it’s getting warmer out there it’s hard to turn down a knit sweater that has an oversized jacquard Swoosh logo across the front. Completing the collection are three nylon shoulder bags built from the same material as the Sport Jacket and Warm Up Pant, and seriously this is one of the coolest streetwear offerings to arrive this season so far. Not even a fake shop in Shanghai is about to stop Supreme from shining. Bless!

Check for the Supreme x Nike Summer 2019 collection to arrive online and via the Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris flagship stores starting May 23. As per usual, Japan sees the drop two days later on May 25. See the full set below: