Ciara will be one, two-stepping her way through Harvard halls real soon.

The singer announced on Instagram that she was accepted into the prestigious school’s business of entertainment, media, and sports program. She will be attending classes in Cambridge, Mass. The course typically lasts three days.

Cici posted a picture of her rocking a big smile and school apparel. “I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for,” she wrote. “This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement!”

Her caption went on, “Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER”

Ciara tagged Harvard professor Anita Elberse, who “develops and teaches an MBA course covering the ‘Businesses of Entertainment, Media, and Sports,’ which ranks among the most sought-after courses in the School’s curriculum,” according to her profile on the school’s official site.