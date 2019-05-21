G-SHOCK is making sure the Endgame wave doesn’t end with the film by dropping a new Avengers-themed watch collection alongside Marvel.

Fans of Iron Man, Captain America and Spider-Man will now be able to rock their favorite superhero on their wrist. Cap and Tony Stark are given the GA-110, while Spidey gets the DW-5600 to match his slim frame and sleek web-slinging moves. All three options come with casing and color themes that reflect their respective characters, including a red, white and blue American Flag-inspired style for Captain America, gold and red for Iron’s Man’s signature exoskeleton armor and finally a mix of red & blue accents to compliment an all-black watch that clearly represent the Spider in the middle of Peter Parker’s suit.

The G-Shock x Marvel Avengers Collection is currently a China-exclusive drop, but much like the Transformers-themed watch we saw last year these may arrive stateside sooner than you think. Take a closer look below in the meantime:



