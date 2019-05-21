Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her past “unhealthy” porn addiction on her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

The actress revealed that she was addicted to adult movies right before her marriage to Will Smith.

“If I was still on my porn game, I’d be able to show you some good porn,” she said to her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne shortly before the episode began.

“Back in the day I had a little porn addiction, but I wasn’t in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not, thank goodness,” she said. “…Maybe I’ll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practice abstinence.”

When Willow asked what prompted this addiction to porn, her mother explained that it came from an emotional place. “It was actually like feeling like an emptiness, at least you think it is,” she explained. “But it’s actually not.”

