Jason Mitchell is being dropped from his starring role on Showtime’s hit series, The Chi and upcoming projects.

It has been confirmed that the up and coming actor will not return for The Chi’s already announced third season. Mitchell will also no longer be starring in the Netflix film Desperados, in which he was set to star opposite Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp, and Robbie Amell. Furthermore, Mitchell is no longer repped by UTA or Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

None involved would comment on the reason for severing ties with Mitchell. Reportedly, he was involved in an off-set incident during production on Desperados, leading to his dismissal from that project and subsequently from The Chi.

Mitchell has been on the rise since his breakout role in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton, where he played NWA member Eazy-E. Since then, Mitchell has starred in films such as Mudbound, Kong: Skull Island, and Detroit. He plays a leading role on The Chi, which was created by Lena Waithe. Waithe praised Mitchell at last year’s Television Critics Association winter press tour ahead of the Season 1 premiere, calling him “The Black Tom Hanks.”

On The Chi, Mitchell plays a young man striving to do better for himself, his girlfriend and his family. He dreams of opening his own restaurant one day and owns and operates a food truck. Brandon’s goals take flight after the death of his younger brother, Coogie, who is shot and killed on the streets of Chicago.

A rep at Good Universe confirmed his departure from the Netflix film, Deadline reported. They declined to comment further, however.

Deadline reported that Mitchell was also dropped by his management team at Authentic. UTA and Authentic both also confirmed that he was removed, but did not release statements.

Currently, no information about the misconduct has been revealed. Deadline reported that it happened away from the set. According to the outlet, Mitchell had previously been involved in inappropriate behavior on the set of The Chi, but the situation was resolved and production moved forward with him.