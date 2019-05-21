When actress Tiffany Boone complained about Jason Mitchell being inappropriate to her during the filming of their hit show, The Chi on the Showtime network, people listened to her. But they did not react. Her fiancé Marque Richardson reacted. He came to the set to “set” the tone and to make his lady feel safer, but no action from powers that be moved to protect her from what she considered harassment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she had expressed her concerns and that she no longer wanted to work with him to producers at Fox 21. Yet that was not enough to have him removed from his central role as Brandon Johnson on the popular show.

But then other women complained…. from a different show… produced by other folk… and the golden child was dismissed on Monday, May 20th. These multiple misconduct allegations surfaced and the Straight Outta Compton actor who has endeared himself to the Hip-Hop community found himself in disgraced, not only being dropped from The Chi and Netflix‘s upcoming movie Desperados. Moving swiftly, Netflix already cast Lamorne Morris to replace, Mitchell.

While it is unclear who took the lead in taking these allegation seriously, the media has been told that once producers received “specific information which was investigated immediately and thoroughly and dealt with as quickly as possible.” Concrete explanations are not available since Netflix and Lionsgate’s Good Universe declined to issue a statement.

Reports do say this: Desperados co-stars Nasim Pedrad, Robbie Amell and Anna Camp complained about Mitchell and their complaints were taken seriously.

This leads us to one question: Why was action so swift when these three non-Black actors complained, and not when Boone and beautiful Black woman posed issue with his behavior?

INTERESTING: the beautiful Tiffany Boone from #TheChi was so uncomfortable with the alleged sexual harassment and misconduct by #JasonMitchell, she was released for “other projects” by Fox 21. ONLY when Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp and Robbie Amell complain does he get dropped?🤔WOW. — Julie O. Griffith (@JulieOGriffith) May 21, 2019

It is unfortunate that still, Black women’s bodies and safety are not as valued in Hollywood as others. Boone has not made a comment yet on Mitchell’s dismissal.

Black women have taken to Twitter to voice their outrage and disgust. #BlackHollywood We have to do better.