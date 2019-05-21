Over the weekend, Lil’ Nas X has released his visual to his hit single “Old Town Road” that features Billy Ray Cyrus. To make it ten times better, denim label Wrangler has partnered with Lil’ Nas X to give his fans an exclusive look by curating a collection of blue jeans.

“We’re incredibly excited about the success of ‘Old Town Road’ and our partnership with Lil Nas X. It is another great example of the power music – and in our case, fashion – has to unite and inspire us all,” says Jenni Broyles, VP/GM of Wrangler North America.

He previews a new song called “Closure” on his Instagram, which sounds like an old school classic from the post. Lil’ Nas X name drops the denim brand in one of his lyrics, but the collaboration will be a one to remember. It will range from $39 to $140 on the site by clicking here.