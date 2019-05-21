The annual BAPE HEADS SHOW went down in New York City last December, with performances by Hip-Hop stars Kid Cudi, Wiz Khalifa, Pusha T, Big Sean and Lil Yachty. Now, the latter and youngest MC of the bunch is launching a new capsule collection with BAPE that may be the start to an entire artists series collab.

While the original BAPE HEADS SHOW merch featured cartoon iterations of all five acts on one tee, this set solely features Lil Yachty joined by A Bathing Ape’s fan-favorite mascot Baby Milo. A handful of T-shirts and hoodies make up the set, including two white tees, two black options, a black hoodie and a grey one. The two graphic prints have only the slightest switch-up in design, with Baby Milo standing side-by-side with “ani-Yachty” on one and hiding behind him on a boat for the other. Both hoodies have a huge print of Lil Boat’s animated face on the back, complete with signature beaded red braids protruding out his head. Let’s hope this trend keeps going with the other acts as well!

The Lil Yachty x BAPE capsule collection will first drop via a presale/meet-and-greet event this Thursday (May 23) at BAPE New York, followed by a wider release on Saturday (May 25) at select A Bathing Ape retailers. See the lookbook below: