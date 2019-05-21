If you were hoping for a Rihanna and Drake collaboration on her upcoming album, kiss that dream goodbye.
In an interview the New York Times’ T Magazine, Riri opens up about her upcoming reggae album, R9. The interviewer asked if she had any collaborations with her ex, Drake, on this collection or any projects in the works and she shut that all the way down. “Not anytime soon, I don’t see it happening. Not on this album, that’s for sure,” Rihanna said.
Aside from being romantically connected, the pair have joined forces to make smash hits like “Work,” “Take Care,” and their first collab ever, “What’s My Name?”
Exclusive: A first look at #Rihanna's new fashion line @Fenty, created in partnership with #LVMH.
Fans may be disappointed that Drizzy and Riri won’t be working their magic one time for the culture, but his collaboration with Chris Brown is hitting the streets real soon.