The 16th season of the hit dance competition show So You Think You Can Dance as back to showcase some of the best dancers from all over the world.

Many highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the So You Think You Can Dance studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week for America’s votes in a variety of styles. Contestants will be eliminated weekly until a winner is named on the season finale. They compete for the votes of the broadcast viewing audience which, combined with the input of a panel of judges, determines which dancers advance to the next stage from week to week until a winner is crowned as “America’s favorite dancer.”

Joining Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy at the judging table for auditions are Laurieann Gibson, Lady Gaga’s longtime choreographer, and creative director, and So You Think You Can Dance alum Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval. The new season also features returning host Cat Deeley.

So You Think You Can Dance has won seven Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography and a total of nine Emmy Awards altogether. Other variations of the show, produced for broadcast markets in other nations, began airing in August 2005, and dozens of localized adaptations of the show have been produced since, airing in 41 countries to date. The fifteenth and most recent season of the U.S. show aired from June 4 through September 10, 2018.

The all-new “Auditions #1” season premiere episode of So You Think You Can Dance airing Monday, June 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Check the trailer for the newest season of So You Think You Can Dance below: