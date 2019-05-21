As sports betting becomes more mainstream in the United States, it also becomes more relevant to networks like ESPN to capitalize off it. Relevant enough, for ESPN to venture off into Las Vegas permanently. Caesars Entertainment has struck a deal with ESPN to open an odds-making studio on the Strip.

According to the release, ESPN will use Caesars’ sports betting data and branding across ESPN programming. The new studio inside The LINQ will host the recently released sports betting show, Daily Wager, and could play a large role during sporting events in Las Vegas. The studio is expected to launch in 2020.

#Caesars to serve as ESPN's official odds data supplier across TV & digital programming and content New ESPN-branded studio @TheLINQ coming 2020 to serve as #Vegas hub during major sporting events for creating odd-related content, including "Daily Wager" segments pic.twitter.com/WcMdVDBzZn — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 14, 2019

We're joining forces with @espn to bring the best in sports betting news and entertainment to fans around the world. Learn more about this deal and the new ESPN-branded studio coming to @TheLINQ: https://t.co/FmxsNOHD9o pic.twitter.com/u5zcSnkCBq — CaesarsEntertainment (@CaesarsEnt) May 14, 2019

“The sports betting landscape has changed, and fans are coming to us for this kind of information more than ever before,” said Mike Morrison, VP of Business Development at ESPN, in a release. “We are poised to expand our coverage in a big way and working with a category leader like Caesars Entertainment will help us serve these highly engaged, diverse sports fans with the best and most relevant content possible.”

ESPN clearly wants a presence in Las Vegas, a city that’s about to have two major sports franchises in addition to being the center of the American gambling world. Whether it leads to any truly insightful content remains to be seen, but it does signal that ESPN is all-in on incorporating sports betting information going forward.