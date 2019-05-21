The countdown for the premiere of the third season of Stranger Things has finally begun.

The clip below takes place at Hawkins town pool and focuses on the high school bully Billy Hargrove, played by Dacre Montgomery, who is now the new hot lifeguard. All the women have the hots for him including Mike and Nancy’s mom, Karen.

The Emmy-winning series introduced Hargrove’s character at the end of the last season as the secondary antagonist.

The series stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Brown as Eleven, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Dacre Montgomery as Billy, and Sadie Sink as Max, among others.

Stranger Things makes its return on July 4th.