Social media is having a field day after watching Monday night’s Teen Mom 2 reunion show on MTV. One of the reality show’s stars, Jenelle Evans, stormed off the stage in a “why-you-picking-on-me-bratty-Becky” tantrum, when the big bad Black girl challenged her for being an Internet bully.

By now the world knows that Nessa Diab, a popular HOT 97 radio personality, is dating Colin Kaepernick. And that this Egyptian queen takes no shorts when it comes to her man. On the reunion show, Evans tried to set it off on co-star Amber Portwood for using her “celebrity platform” to tell the world that her husband was abusive.

Diab was not having the hypocrisy… not any of it. She called her out on her bussht by showing how she is actually guilty of doing the same thing.

“You posed hateful comments on social media about my family. My man, Colin Kaepernick,” Nessa stated.

Evans, of course played dumb. Perhaps forgetting that she had anything to say about Kaepernick. But audience and social media quickly reminded her. Back in September, Evans went to her Facebook account and expressed her disappointment in Nike, after they hired the former NFL player to be the face of their new “Just Do It” campaign.

“Lets choose the most disrespected guy in the NFL for our promos.” “Lets add a slogan about sacrificing, everyone will… Posted by Jenelle Eason on Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Nessa said to Evans on the show:

“Jenelle this is an open healthy conversation that I would like to bring up with you. Please understand something, my man uses his platform to peacefully protest systemic oppression in this country. Specifically police brutality against Black people. Men, women and children are wrongfully dying and people who are doing this are not being held accountable. That is the issue. It has nothing to do with military men or military women, because they have fought for our constitutional [right] to peacefully protest. All of us.”

Jenelle believed she was being attacked. Blinded by her own issues and her personal politics, she got up and left once confronted.

Speaking of personal issues that may actually be the root of her emotionalism…

Evans has had several of her kids removed because of allegations that her husband killed their family pet in from of her children (with another man). According to reports, Evans and her husband showed up to court with their shotgun. The story is advancing as this story is being published.

Back to the initial story…

Nessa completed the thought by saying:

“I’ve known Jenelle over the years, and I’ve always been fair and just to her,” she said. “It wouldn’t have been authentic to who I am to be on this stage with someone who disrespected my family on social media.”